Work progressing on Ballinamore Community Hall

Work on the exciting new Ballinamore Community Hall redevelopment is well underway with the side extension starting to emerge.



The committee are delighted with the massive positive response to their fundraising efforts from businesses and local families and now ask everyone that may have already promised a contribution to please proceed with payment.

If you make a contribution of €250 before December you will be entered into a prize draw for €5000.



Call Michael McTague on 0863906791 to arrange payment or for more details.