Bad news for Ireland's Maura and Greg as dumped Love Islanders tip Molly-Mae and Tommy for £50,000 prize money

There won't be an Irish winner of the £50,000 Love Island prize money!

That's according to the four dumped Love Islanders who were dumped following an explosive programme last night and they predict that Molly-Mae and Tommy will emerge as the winners when the series finale is broadcast next Monday night.

FIRST LOOK



It’s kicking off in every direction as a devastated Anna's heart breaks over Jordan, and Maura has it out with Curtis. The drama continues as the Islanders wake up to parenthood, and a dumping strikes the villa... #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/nl1VESAAG8 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 24, 2019

The five remaining couples are ; Maura and Curtis; Molly-Mae and Tommy; Amber and Greg; Anton and Belle; Ovie and India

Upset Anna revealed she feels sorry for Jordan. "I’m so disappointed in him and I’m hurt by him. I’m shocked. I don’t have anger towards him, if anything I feel sorry for him."

And how does Jordan feel about Anna: "I think Anna is a great girl. She’s beautiful. She’s got a lot of the things I do look for in a girl. I do think that because I was bouncing off India in the last couple of days, it made me realise there could be something that me and Anna were lacking. When the whole thing blew up last night, it did raise a few red flags with me with the way things escalated. I would like to sit down calmly and find out what the problem is. I do admit that I didn’t go about things in the right way, but I feel like I don’t want to get in heated arguments because that’s not me."

When someone starts a sentence with 'no offence, but'... #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/SKHqeByJAR — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 24, 2019

All four dumped Islanders were asked: If you could see one of the couples going the distance and winning?

Anna, Jordan, Chris and Harley have been dumped from the villa. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/G3D00saggo — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 24, 2019

ANNA: Molly-Mae and Tommy. They could have competition with Anton and Belle because Scotland is backing Anton!

JORDAN: I think Tommy and Molly-Mae will win. They’re the strongest couple in there. All the couples are strong in different ways and there are big personalities in there. Anything could happen at the final.

HARLEY: Tommy and Molly-Mae. I’m really backing Ovie and India as well.

CHRIS: Tommy and Molly-Mae are definitely going to win! When you’re actually in their presence, you can see it. They live in each other's pockets, they’re two peas in a pod! They’re at the same stage in their lives, they live really close together. They’ll go the distance!