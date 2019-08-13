Leaving Certificate
Gallery | Plenty of smiles in Drumkeerin as Lough Allen College students collect leaving cert results
There were plenty of smiles in Drumkeerin this morning as students from Lough Allen College collected their leaving cert results.
School principal Fiona Kuehl reported: "We had an outstanding cohort of leaving cert students this year and the results reflect the hard work they put in and the hard work of the teachers."
