Gallery | Have a look at this stunning property at Annaduff Glebe, Carrick-on-Shannon

Situated at Annaduff Glebe, Carrick-on-Shannon, this delightful country residence of elegant proportions offers gracious, light filled living spaces which create the perfect environment to enjoy, live, entertain or raise a family.

Designed by an award winning architect, rarely does a home of such style and quality come to the market. The property exudes character and ambience with a host of clever, architectural features throughout.

The property boasts an excellent location in a most private setting yet only minutes from the N4.

The vibrant waterside destination of Carrick-on-Shannon lies under 11km away with a host of amenities including award winning restaurants, hotels and bars, public and private marinas, shops, supermarkets, cineplex, gyms, coffee shops, filling stations, while the award-winning Lough Key Forest Park is only 15 minutes drive.

For further details on this property which has a guide price of €405,000, or to arrange a viewing, call Liam Farrell of Farrell Property Group on (071) 9620976.