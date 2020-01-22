Gallery | St Clare's claim Connacht crown after dramatic penalty shootout victory

St Clare's Comprehensive School emerged triumphant over Balla Secondary School in Athlone this afternoon, but only after a dramatic penalty shootout.

It was a dream start for St Clare's who found themselves two goals to the good inside 10 minutes courtesy of goals from Cathal Óg O'Connell and Eanna Clancy.

The Manorhamilton school were dominant during the opening exchanges but the Mayo school were much improved after the break with Aidan McHale scoring twice to force the game to extra-time.

There was to be no change to the scoreline during the two additional 10 minute periods of extra-time meaning the Connacht final would be decided by a penalty shoot-out.

Alan Kavanagh, Patrick Montgomery, Cathal Óg O'Connell and Eanna Clancy were flawless with their spot kicks while St Clare's goalkeeper Shaun Sheridan also made a fine save meaning team captain Peter Maguire had the opportunity to clinch victory with his side's fifth penalty.

Maguire made no mistake as he dispatched his effort to the net to ensure St Clare's claimed the Connacht crown.

