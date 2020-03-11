Construction completed and keys handed over for Ballinamore hall

The approach into Ballinamore has been transformed with the new look community hall.

The Island Theatre has been under construction for close to a year, architect Noel Smith and contractor Gary Allison handed over the keys to the community hall committee last Friday, March 6.



Just a few days before, Ballinamore Drama Festival announced it would move it's seven day festival circuit to The Corn Mill Theatre, Carrigallen.

“Due to circumstances totally outside our control the Ballinamore Drama Festival committee have to change the venue from Ballinamore Community Centre to the Corn Mill Theatre Carrigallen. We regret any inconvenience this may cause to visiting groups, the adjudicator, sponsors, our supporters and the officers that have so much work put in preparing for the festival.” Camillus Martin said the committee met in the hall on Wednesday evening and decided to change the venue.

Ballinamore Drama Festival line up

The Corn Mill Theatre had been provisionally booked for the festival. He would not comment on the reasons behind the move. The festival continues there this week.



Chairperson of the Ballinamore Hall Committee Tom Burns said the committee believe that the hall was ready to re-open on Friday, March 6 but there were some "issues" that needed to be sorted beforehand.

Mr Burns said the last minute move was "disappointing" but they will now prepare for the re-opening on March 28 for Ballinamore Musical Society's 9 to 5 production.

