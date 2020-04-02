PICTURES: Is this one of the worst roads in Ireland? Enormous potholes appear on rural road

Is this one of the worst roads in Ireland?

Enormous potholes have appeared on a rural road in the Carlow.

The canyons have formed on the surface of the Newtown Road in between Nurney village and Bradley's Cross in the Dolmen County.

Several potholes have appeared on the small stretch of road around 1km long and residents have also said that the road's surface is uneven and bumpy in places, particularly on the verges.

Have you seen worse? Send us your pictures to editor@leitrimobserver.ie