Leitrim woman recreates famous paintings during lockdown

A Ballinamore woman has been busy using her time during lockdown to recreate famous paintings.

Martha Gilheaney presently lives in Dublin city centre works as a English teacher and a personal stylist.

However things changed dramatically for her when the lockdown restrictions were imposed.

She told the Leitrim Observer “After I was temporarily laid off from my teaching job I wondered how I would fill my time as I like to keep busy. Then I saw this art challenge, which was started by the Getty Museum, I thought it was so clever.

“The museum was inviting people to recreate some of their favourite paintings using whatever items they could find in their homes. I was instantly excited to give it a go.

“I started by choosing three of my favourite paintings from the National Gallery of Ireland and posting them to my Instagram.

“They got such a good reaction that I thought why stop there!

“It quickly gave my days a purpose, browsing Pinterest for art inspiration and going through my wardrobe to see which paintings I could recreate. “For costumes and props I've used everything from my cat, to toilet roll wrapped around my body, tights on my head and people cut out of Vogue. Because I live alone I also have to take the photos myself, balancing my phone on different stacks of chairs and books to get the right height and angle.

“As a personal stylist I reach my clients through social media so it's important for my business to maintain an online presence.

“This project has opened up such fun conversations with my followers, with people commenting daily on which pictures are their favourites and making suggestions for me to try.

“It has become a very social project during social isolation and best of all one that is making other people happy too.”