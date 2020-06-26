Gallery - Leitrim family has lucky escape as lighting sets house on fire

A Manorhamilton couple had a lucky escape early this morning after a lightning strike set their home on fire.

Sarah (Gilligan) and Brendan Harte, Clooneen Park, along with their children aged two and three, were asleep in the house when the lightning hit.

It is thought the storm started around 3am but worsened after 5am with the strike taking place around 5.20am.

"It was like a bomb hit the house. We jumped out of bed and checked the kids straight away. We then checked out the house, Brendan went outside and met a neighbour who had come to tell us the roof was on fire," explained Sarah.

She said they evacuated straight away along with their neighbours next door.

"There is no roof or chimney on the house and a brick hit my car."

It appears a brick from the chimney fell and bounced onto the garage and then into the windscreen of her vehicle.

However Sarah is just glad that the couple and their children are safe and although the house in now inhabitable they will move in with relations in the immediate term.

She thanked the units of Manorhamilton and Bundoran fire brigade for "their exceptional work" and said they remained at the house for a few hours to make sure all was safe.

She also thanked their family, neighbours and friends and said everyone has been "unbelievably kind."