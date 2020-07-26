Gallery: Superb five bedroom family home in sought after area in Leitrim

This superbly presented, architect designed 5 bed residence located in a much sought after area at No 3 Rosebank Cove, Attyrory, Carrick-on-Shannon is situated in a small private development neatly tucked away off the N4 and less than 3 minutes drive from the town centre.

Circa 2260 sqft the property is situated in an excellent location on a gently elevated site with superb first floor views of the River Shannon and its environs.

Constructed and fitted out to a very high standard, interested parties are strongly recommended to view this most desirable home.

The ground floor consists of living room, kitchen/dining area, sunroom, utility, bedroom/office (with walk in wardrobe and en-suite), bathroom and a cloakroom.

The first floor has 4 no. bedrooms (2 no. en-suite), family bathroom and airing cupboard.

To arrange a viewing please call Farrell Property Group on 071 9620976.