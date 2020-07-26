Gallery: Bright and spacious family home for sale in Carrick

New to the market, this large bright detached four bedroom family home is situated in the Glenpatrick Estate, Carrick-on-Shannon and presented in good condition.

Located in Cortober it is close to shops, services and the train station with mainline rail connection to Sligo/Dublin.

There are also both national and secondary schools together with childcare facilities close by.

The interior is spacious and well laid out.

The living room is bright and has large windows to the front and a patio door to the rear. This room has an open fireplace.

The kitchen is fully fitted and is a bright pleasant space. There is a separate utility room off kitchen. Also on the ground floor is a large integrated garage which could be converted subject to planning.

There is a garden to the front and rear with side access. To the front there is also a spacious cobble lock driveway.

Contact Celia in REA Brady to view this family home on 071 9622444.

Price guide: €159,900.