Gallery: Take a look at this modern house in a sought after area in Carrick-on-Shannon

New to the market is this marvellous 3 bedroom semi-detached house at No 4 Lana Eile in the well established and sought after Dun Ri Estate within close proximity to the town centre and all amenities in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

The property is a well laid out house with sitting room, kitchen, living and dining room to the rear with patio doors leading to a low maintenance patio area, 3 bedrooms upstairs (1 of which is ensuite) and a family bathroom.

There is also ample parking to the front.

The house is within easy walking distance of all amenities including local shops, schools, childcare facilities and also mainline railway to Sligo/Dublin.

Features:

- Close to Town Centre and all amenities.

- OFCH.

- Located just off N4.

- Well laid out modern property.

- One bedroom ensuite.

- Low maintenance back garden.

AMV: €159,900.

Contact Mary in REA Brady on 071 9622444 to view this property to appreciate all it has to offer.