Gallery: Property located in the heart of Dromod is new to the market

REA Brady has brought to the market this three bedroom mid terrace property at The Fairways, Dromod.

This is a very well presented house that is located in the heart of the waterside village of Dromod. The home is within easy walking distance of the village and all its amenities including train station, childcare facility, shop, pub/restaurants.

It is located off the N4 and within 15 minutes of both Longford and Carrick-on -Shannon. The local national school is within easy driving distance of the village.

This is a very well laid out property with a large living room with solid fuel stove and double doors leading through to spacious family kitchen and dining area with small utility off.

Patio doors lead to immaculate landscaped rear garden and patio area.

There are 3 bedrooms on the first floor with one ensuite and a family bathroom.

There is potential to develop the attic into further accommodation.

Price guide: € 145,000.

Contact Celia in REA Brady on 071 96 22444 to arrange a viewing to appreciate all the many features that this property has to offer.