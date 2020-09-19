Gallery: Sneak peak inside The Shed Distillery Visitor Experience

The magnificent new €3 million The Shed Distillery Visitor Experience officially opened its doors to the public last Thursday and has been described as “a game changer” for Drumshanbo and for tourism in Co Leitrim.



The brainchild of the man behind the now world famous Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin, Pat Rigney, it was fitting that he chose local man, Noel McPartland, the driving force behind the creation of The Food Hub in Drumshanbo, to be the first official guest at the fabulous new facility.



The Shed Distillery team formed a guard of honour for Noel and his wife Margaret, and presented him with an exclusive ceramic commemorative bottle of Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin as a tribute to his fundamental role in making the experience a reality.

The new visitor experience features a botanical glass house, two separate tasting bars as well as a spacious café and an exclusive distillery gift shop.

Watch: The new Shed Distillery Visitor Experience Drumshanbo