Leitrim butchers closes its doors after 114 years

Over 114 years of service to the people of north Leitrim came to an end on Saturday evening, when Seán and Mary McMorrow closed the door of McMorrow’s Butcher Shop for the last time.

Purchased in 1906 by Sean’s grandfather, Killargue native Jack McMorrow, as a public house and shop; it has been operated by the McMorrow family since then. Upon his father’s death in 1948, his son Seamus inherited the business and, along with his wife Rose and family, continued to trade until his death at the age of 59 in 1977.

Around 1968 his son Seán converted the lounge portion of the pub into a butcher’s shop and shortly after 1977 closed the pub electing to trade as a butcher shop and delicatessen.

Despite the prevailing conditions a large gathering of local people were on hand on Saturday evening to wish Seán and Mary well in their retirement.

Photos by James Molloy