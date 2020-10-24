Gallery: 354 year old Bavarian Lodge travels from Germany to become Leitrim’s oldest habitable house

Lakeland Lodge currently resides on the shores of Lough Melvin in Kinlough but this Bavarian log cabin didn’t always have an Irish passport.

The history of the cabin equates to something from an Enid Blyton novel as the cabin was originally constructed in the hills of Bavaria by peasant farmers at the end of the 30 year war in Germany.

Later in life the house was purchased by a German architect Hans Gehrig and then deconstructed and brought across land and sea as part of his passionate love story.

The cabin's original location was along a new route for a motorway and because of the development plans it was due to be knocked down.

Gehrig, a well known architect, stepped in to save the cabin and it was taken down and put into storage.

Life progressed on and Gehrig fell in love and after time he then wished to build a tranquil retreat for the love of his life.

No one can blame the architect for picking the cabin's final destination in North Leitrim as the lodge now sits nestled into the shores of Lough Melvin under the shadow of the Dartry Mountains, five minutes from the village of Kinlough.

The building has always sparked lots of interest by any passersby as it’s quite an unusual sight.

Despite Covid putting lots of blockades in the way, the lodge has now opened as Ireland's oldest AirBnb and guests can stay in this piece of international history while enjoying the magnificent timber work and craftsmanship that has lasted through the centuries.

If history isn’t enough to attract staycationers then the outdoor heated hot tub may just sway people’s decision and the lodge is pet friendly so you can bring your furry friends on holiday to Leitrim.