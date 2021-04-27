Historic Leitrim property has been listed for sale

The historic Abbey Manor Hotel, Main Street Dromahair has been put up for sale.

The listed building was built around 1860 and was extensively extended over 15 years ago to incorporate 26 bedrooms, reception rooms and a large function room and carpark to the rear of the property.

Unfortunately the hotel closed its doors in 2009 and what was once was a focal point in the town, fell into disrepair.

However the sale of the building offers a unique opportunity to once again breathe life into the Abbey Manor Hotel.

In its day it was an important business in the town and proved enormously popular since it opened its doors over 160 years ago. The distinctive stone facade of the listed part of the former hotel remains a striking part of the infrastructure of Dromahair.

Gordon Hughes Estate Agents has the sale of the property and acknowledge in the property details that: "The structure will require extensive restoration and refurbishment throughout."

The price is listed as being provided on application.

Hopefully this property will attract the interest of buyers who will once again restore the Abbey Manor Hotel to its former glory.