Impeccable Leitrim home offers excellent value

Sherry FitzGerald Farrell brings to the market this well presented and maintained four bedroom home located in a small, mature and well regarded development convenient to all amenities and within easy walking distance of Carrick town centre.

Number 6, Cluain Si, Carrick-on-Shannon comprises of a living room with open fireplace, spacious, light filled kitchen/dining area, four double bedrooms (one en-suite with electric shower), bathroom, Guest WC, airing cupboard.

The property has a most pleasant and private enclosed garden with many attractive features including decking, patio and garden shed.

Cluain Si is circa 15-17mins walk from Carrick-on-Shannon town centre and a host of amenities.

Features include open fireplace, oil fired central heating, wired for alarm, tarmac drive.

Impeccably maintained the home is in walk-in condition with no further investment required.

Excellent value for a family home on the edge of town.

Immediate enquiries invited - please call Justin on 0719620976 / 0871606460 or email justin@sffarrell.ie.