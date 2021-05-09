Dream property gallery: Stunning and stylish four bedroom home is presented in pristine condition

Abbey Property sales are delighted to offer for sale this exceptional detached bungalow at Molly, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford which offers breath taking, uninterrupted, far reaching countryside and lake views.

Casa Mollie is located a few minutes from the village of Aughnacliffe where there is a primary school and local amenities. It is approximately 15 minutes to the town of Longford and 13 minutes to Moyne Community College.

This immaculately presented bungalow is accessed through large gates and sits amidst stunning landscaped manicured gardens with an abundance of shrubs and plants.

A large detached garage with inbuilt BBQ and chimney is equally impressive. Quality stone walls and a dry stone wall complete the quality finish of these substantial beautifully maintained gardens.



On entering the property the spacious tiled hallway leads to the living accommodation to the left and the bedrooms to the right. The large sitting room with bay window, feature stone fireplace with inset multi fuel stove is tastefully decorated and offers great space for living and entertaining. The bright triple aspect sunroom adorned by a wooden ceiling with feature galaxy centre piece has sweeping lake and countryside views. Patio doors lead to a covered seating area where the views can be appreciated and enjoyed.



A large bright kitchen with terrazzo tiles is immaculately presented with quality high gloss ivory kitchen, two Bosh integrated ovens, Neff hob, integrated dishwasher and American fridge freezer.

In addition to a dining area a large island offers both seating and additional storage units. The large feature stone fire place with multi fuel stove adds to the comfort and style of this exceptional kitchen.



A utility room leads directly from the kitchen with further high gloss ivory fitted units, one and a half bowl sink, washing machine and dryer. From the utility there is a beautifully tiled cloaks room with quality sanitary ware.

The four double bedrooms with semi solid walnut flooring and doors are all very spacious. The ensuite master bedroom is large with fitted wardrobes, built in TV area and a very large fully tiled ensuite with large shower, w.h.b. and w.c..

The three other double bedrooms all have wardrobes, quality semi solid walnut flooring and doors. There are t.v. points in all rooms. A fully tiled family bathroom together with built in T.V., bath, large walk in shower and vanity unit competes the accommodation of this property. Having underfloor heating adds to the sense of space and comfort.



Seldom does a property of this standard, finish and setting come to the market. The quality of finish both inside and outside are testament to the labour of love completed by the current owners. This property, presented in pristine condition, offers new owners a spacious, comfortable, stylish, tastefully finished family home amidst beautiful grounds with outstanding views. It is truly a dream property.

AMV: €495,000.

For further details contact:

Gerry Mc Loughlin, MIPAV MMCEPI

Abbey Auctioneering & Sales Ltd.

T/A Abbey Property Sales

30 Shannon Quay's,

Roosky,

Co. Leitrim.

086 8066701

www.abbeypropertysales.com

info@abbeypropertysales.com