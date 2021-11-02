Leitrim nurse vaccinates oldest 'walk-in' at Sligo Centre

A Leitrim nurse from Cootehall, Catherine Flynn, gave 93-year-old Kathleen Prior her first covid vaccine at Sligo Racecourse walk-in vaccination centre on Sunday 31st of October.
Kathleen, who is from Ballyshannon, was accompanied by her niece Mary Cleary, delighted in telling staff how she decided to get her vaccine to protect herself for an upcoming trip to her grand daughters confirmation in England.
Kathleen is believed to be the oldest person to attend a walk in vaccination centre nationally.
