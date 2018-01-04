Outrage over more illegal dumping

Illegal dumping has been reported in the Kinlough, Carrick-on-Shannon and Aughavas areas in recent days.



Bags of rubbish were dumped at a scenic coastal spot in north Leitrim last week. Brand new toys, the packages of which had not even been opened, were among the items dumped near the High Road in the Dartry area.



This is the second major dumping in north Leitrim in the last few months.



This week aluminum cans and plastic bottles were found dumped along a roadside in Aughavas in the south of the county and in Carrick-on-Shannon nappies and bags of rubbish have been dumped beside private bins behind a business development.



Leitrim's county councillors say that more CCTV cameras need to be put in place to deter would-be fly tippers.