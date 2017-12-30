Leitrim's star of the future enjoy fantastic success in 2017 Aldi National Community Games Final - GALLERY

The talent of Leitrim youngsters was on full show at the Aldi National Community Games in 2017 at competitors from the counties won medals in gaelic football, athletics, contemporary dance and model making.

In the new home of Community Games at the National Sports Campus in Abbotstown in Dublin, Dromahair’s Ella McDaid won gold in the U14 Hurdles for Manorhamilton Area while Leitrim’s incredible record in the U10 Gaelic Football was continued when Carrick Area won for the second time in six years.

And Manorhamilton Area also kept their proud recent record going when they won bronze medals in the U12 Girls Gaelic Football.

Leitrim’s performances weren't just on the sports field but in the cultural arena took as the Drumshanbo Area team Katie Scollan, Brianna O’Donnell, Niamh & Nathan Mahon and Ella Casey take home gold in the U12 Contemporary Irish Group Dance competition.

The Carrick Area team of Laura Flanagan, Caoimhe Mooney, Declan Gill, Erica McTiernan & Katie Molloy won bronze medals at U16 Contemporary Irish Group Dance competition.

There were further individual medals for Drumshanbo’s Luca McDaid with bronze in the U10 Model Making while Carrick’s Toyosi Fagbo won bronze in the U14 100m and Manorhamilton’s Diarmuid Giblin took home a fourth place medal in the U14 Hurdles.

There were also near misses for a number of athletes with duo Alannah McGuinness and Sophie McCabe reaching their U16 and u14 100m Finals with the Mohill Area athlete McGuinness very unlucky to miss out.

In the U10 Gaelic Football, Carrick Area showed the nerves of champions as they came from behind in both the semi-final and final to claim the title. In the semi-final, Carrick beat Clane of Kildare in what turned out to be an epic game 8-3 to 7-3.

In the final, Carrick trailed St. Patrick's of Cavan by seven points but an injury time penalty from captain Peter Moran secured a two point win on a 3-7 to 4-2 scoreline.

Manorhamilton Area claimed bronze medals after a hard fought victory over St. Patrick’s of Cavan in the U12 Girls gaelic football. They lost out to Westmeath’s Coralstown, Kinnegad in the semi-final before beating the Cavan team 7-1 to 5-5 for the bronze medal.