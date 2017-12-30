Leitrim triathlon heroes impress at home & abroad

It is one of the most brutal, demanding and debilitating sports but that hasn't stopped Leitrim athletes from making an impact in the sport of the Triathlon.

With disciplines as diverse and disparate as duathlons that feature just running and cycling, Olympic standard triathlons to the full blown, almost masochistic Ironman, members of Lough Key Triathlon Club are flying the Leitrim flag proudly at the top of the sport.

In the last year, four members of the club have represented Ireland in international competition - Tojo Lazzari has won medals at European Paralympic events and finished second recently in the ITU World Cup event in Sarasota, Florida.

Donnacha Holmes thought his chance of reaching next year's World Ironman Championships on the famed Kona course in Hawaii were gone when he crashed in the Manchester Ironman but then produced a stunning display to finish fifth in Ironman Maryland and a place in Kona 2018.

Siobhan Murtagh competed in the European Duathlon Championships while Andrew Brennan competed at the Euro Age Group Middle Distance Championships in Denmark in June, underlining the growth in popularity of the sport.

Of course, the Club almost suffered an unspeakable tragedy when three of their members were knocked down on a training spin recently but as the sport continues to grow in popularity, so too will the achievements of Lough Key Tri Club.