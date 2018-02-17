Michelle & Mark star in Clarinbridge mud

Two medals in a muddy Clarinbridge on Sunday followed on two new personal bests at a much warmer and drier Athlone on Friday.

Carrick AC's Michelle Lannon set the headlines with a superb third place finish in the Over 45s race at the Athletics Ireland National Masters Cross-country in Clarinbridge on Sunday.

Boyle native Michelle, 12th across the line in the combined race, won her first All-Ireland medal with a superb run in very muddy conditions. Her Carrick AC clubmate Adrian Gurn finished 91st overall and 34th in the Over 35 Men's race, a good performance in an incredibly competitive event.

Ballinamore AC's Mark Ahern finished just off the individual podium when he finished 4th in the U11 Boys race in the accompanying Juvenile B Cross-country championships, a strong performance. His brother Niall finished 82nd in the same race.

North Leitrim AC just missed out on a team medal in the U15 Girls where their tally of 130 points left them fourth, just 20 points behind Durras AC. Niamh Carolan was the top finisher in 20th place with Sarah Brady 26th, Aisling Cullen 35th, Ella McDaid 49th and Lara Mulvaney Kelly 53rd.

North Leitrim AC also saw Eugene Doherty finish 24th in the U17 boys race with clubmates Aaron Bradshaw 28th and Oisin Carolan 29th.

In Athlone, the weather was much kinder as Eanna Madden set a new personal best of 6.89 in the 60m heats at the Irish Universities Indoor Championships, winning his heat. Unfortunately, the effort took its toll as Eanna cramped up before the final and although he ran, he couldn't push with full strength as he finished fifth in a time of 6.95 seconds.

Madden will be looking for a big performance at the Athletics Ireland Senior Championships next weekend in Abbotstown Dublin where he, Cathal McElgunn and Gerard O'Donnell are among the entries.

Eanna's Carrick AC clubmate Cathal McElgunn also set a new indoor personal best when he ran a time of 52.38 over 400m, finishing fourth in his heat. Another Carrick AC athlete Callum Whelan made a return to the Shot and in his first ever Senior shot competition, finished 10th with a best of 8.47m.

A fourth Carrick AC member was also in action when Kyle McNabola was a member of the AIT relay squad.

Connacht Schools Cross-country

Due to a delay in refixing the postponed South Connacht Regionals, the Connacht Schools Cross-country Championship has been switched to Wednesday, February 28. The race will take place at a Sligo venue which is yet to be fixed.