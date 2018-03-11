Great performances from North Leitrim AC in Athlone

North Leitrim AC athletes turned in some great performances at the Connacht Indoor Championships in Athlone on February 25 recently.

The standard of competition on Day 2 was high as most of the Connacht clubs brought large contingents of athletes requiring numerous heats in the track events where placings in all the races were decided on times.

Day 2, which was for athletes in the U14 age groups and older, saw North Leitrim AC athletes bringing home a fantastic tally of 19 medals comprising six gold, five silver and eight bronze, a huge achievement for the club.

Three gold medals were won by our race walkers, Sara O’Beirne (U14 1000m Walk), Niamh Carolan (U15 1000m Walk) and Darragh Mitchell (U16 1500m Walk), while the club won two golds in the U16 60m hurdles - Ella McDaid in the Girls and Diarmuid Giblin in the Boys.

John Fallon also won a gold medal in the U16 Shot Put.

North Leitrim AC also claimed three silver medals in the shot put, Niamh Carolan (U15 Shot), Lara Mulvaney-Kelly (U16 Shot) and Aaron Bradshaw (U18 Shot Put) as well as two bronzes in the same event, Shannon O’Hagan (U17 Shot) and Nathan Cassidy (U18 Shot).

The other silver medal was won by Aaron Bradshaw in the U18 400m, while the U16 Boys Relay team also finished second behind Craughwell, the team comprised of Diarmuid Giblin, John Fallon, Darragh Mitchell and Krzysztof Rutkowski.

Niamh Carolan won bronze in the U15 800m in a time of 2:27.4 and Sarah Brady also came home with two bronzes after finished in third position in the U16 800m and U16 1500m.

Ella McDaid ran a great race to finish third in the U16 200m while Aaron Bradshaw also claimed bronze in the U18 200m. Lucy McNair won bronze in the U18 400m.

The club also had a number of other great performances just outside the medals. The following athletes all finished in 4th place, Edward Mitchell (U14 1000m Walk), Lara Mulvaney-Kelly (U16 1500m Walk), Ella McDaid (U16 60m), Darragh Mitchell (60m Hurdles), Lucy McNair (U18 800m) and Oisin Carolan (U18 Shot).

The North Leitrim AC U16 Girls relay team of Ella McDaid, Sarah Brady, Lara Mulvaney-Kelly and Niamh Carolan, also finished in 4th position.

North Leitrim AC will bring a good team of juvenile athletes to the National Indoor Championships later this month, as the top four in each event (except the relays) qualify for the Nationals.