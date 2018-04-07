Mohill Ladies finish basketball season on a high

Mohill ladies took part in Lonleitros Senior league this year. The league started in October and they played 13 games throughout the season travelling to Mayo, Longford and Roscommon.

Mohill had seven victories and six losses throughout the season but they still managed to finish fourth and make it into the top 4 of the league. The ladies showed great fight throughout the season as they came up against some very strong teams.

The semi-final of the top four cup took place on March 11, in Boyle. Mohill's opposition on the day were the unbeaten league champions, Castlebar Mustangs. The last time these teams met it was a cracker of a game with Mustangs only winning by five baskets.

The girls fought hard to try and make the final but the Mustangs were just too strong and it ended on the scoreline of Mustangs 75 Mohill 44.

The season has now finished and we hope to start back in September. We would like to extend our deep appreciation to Ciaran Reidy and Lough Rynn Castle for their kind sponsorship of a new kit for our team and their hospitality during this season.

We would also like to thank everyone who donated to our fundraisers throughout the year.

Team for this season were as follows: Caoimhe McGuinness, Odharnaith McGuinness, Catherine Gilmartin, Kiara Keegan, Deirdre McGowan, Jasmine Reynolds, Emilie Dugdale, Imelda Reynolds, Sinead Bohan, Alison McKeon, Alice Tuthill, Emma Tuthill, Patricia Forde and Christine Quinn.

Finally we would like to wish Mohill U14 and U16 girls the very best of luck in the All Ireland Club Finals in the coming weekends.