Carrick claim relay bronze - GALLERY

Leitrim finished the Irish Life Health Athletics Ireland Juvenile Indoors on a high note when Carrick-on-Shannon AC claimed a bronze medal in the U15 boys relay.

The team of Gerard Murtagh, Shane Finn, Cian Mollohan and Toyosi Fagbo produced a superlative performance to claim the club’s first indoor relay medals in 12 years on a day full of drama, thrills and spills.

The Carrick lads won their heat with the third fastest time of the qualifiers with 1.44.87 with the drama coming when leaders Nenagh Olympic dropped the baton on the last change over, leaving Carrick with an easy win.

In the Final, Gerard Murtagh, an U14 running U15, ran a strong race but after the changeover, Carrick found themselves in sixth place. Shane Finn got the team up to fifth with the second fastest leg of the team.

On the third leg, Cian Mollohan capitalised on the Belgooly team ahead of him dropping the baton and went from fifth to third with a powerful strong finish leaving Toyosi Fagbo with a fierce battle with Belgooly for the bronze medal.

The Belgooly runner made a huge effort to catch Toyosi and looked poised to pass but the Carrick runner had judged his effort perfectly and held off the Cork athlete. The drama didn’t end as Toyosi’s shoe was ripped off when the Belgooly runner trod on him and fell himself.

North Leitrim had a trio of throwers in action in the U18 Shot with Aaron Bradshaw finishing seventh with a throw of 8.58m followed by Nathan Cassidy in eighth with 8.02m and Oisin Carolan ninth with a best of 7.28m.

The focus now turns to the outdoor season with the North Connacht Schools on Tuesday, May 1, in Sligo.