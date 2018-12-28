Mohill sporting stars celebrate opening of new community walking track

The official opening of the new community walking track at Philly McGuinness Mohill GAA Park took place last month with the Beirnes, Ireland's Fittest Family, and Irish International athlete Eanna Madden doing the honours.

An Ireland’s Fittest Family style obstacle course was set up and proved to be a popular challenge with both children and adults alike. Eanna Madden was on hand to present medals to the winners of the sprint races on the day.

A thoroughly enjoyable day was had by the local community who came out in support on the day.

Sports Capital funding of €38,500 was received by Mohill GAA in November 2017 to build a community walking track and provide drainage for the training pitch at Philly McGuinness Park. The application was supported by Mohill & District Athletics Club, St. Manchan's NS and Mohill Ladies GFC.

A 530m community walking track was built around the pitch with lighting providing safe walking facilities for the community of Mohill. Already this walking track has proved hugely popular. The walking track is well lit and allows members of the local community to meet and walk without worrying about meeting fast and dangerous cars on the roads. It is a great asset for the whole community.

Leitrim Sports Partnership in conjunction with Mohill & District Athletics Club are proposing to organise a Couch to 5K to take place on the walking track after Christmas. This programme will help participants progress from walking to running with the target of running 5K at the end of the programme. After the Christmas festivities I'm sure this programme will prove very successful. More Details will be posted after Christmas.