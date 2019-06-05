Success for Leitrim at All-Ireland Pool Championships

Leitrim Pool had a very successful weekend in the Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney at the All Ireland Pool Championships, winning the All-Ireland Shield Final.

To start the weekend, the Leitrim A team faced Antrim B, Antrim scraping the win in a deciding frame 14-13. Leitrim B were up against Wexford B, the match was tight but Leitrim found another gear to win 14-9.

On Thursday, Leitrim A prevailed 14-10 over Louth after a tight battle while the B team went down to a strong Mayo team 14-13. In the evening, the A team were up against Mayo and it was Mayo who finished the better of the two, beating Leitrim A 14-12.

Friday brought round Leitrim As last chance for qualifying out of the group. The match was frame for frame up to 12-12. Leitrim went 13-12 but Donegal rallied to win the next two frames, winning 14-13. The B team faced a very strong Fermanagh A team, Leitrim never really got going, losing 14-5.

A 14-4 victory for Armagh B meant that Leitrim As progressed to the Shield event where they faced Cavan in the semi-final. Cavan have won the main event on eight occasions so it was going to be a tough match. Leitrim had a comfortable win, 9-2 over the Breffni county progressing to the final of the shield event.

In the final they faced Louth again. The match went Louth's way 3-1 but Leitrim won the next three. Louth and Leitrim shared the last 2 frames in the first set. 5-4 to Louth. Leitrim and Louth shared the frames up to 8-8. Brendan Shivnan took out the finish in the decider for Leitrim to be crowned All Ireland Shield Champions 2019.

In the quarter final of the B team shield, Leitrim B faced Wexford B, Leitrim had two wins over Wexford B this year but were not going to take them for granted. Leitrim got a great atmosphere going and beat Wexford 9-5 to progress to the Shield Semi final.

The B team faced Offaly A in the semi-final, The match started tight with Leitrim and Offaly sharing the first six frames but Leitrim really kicked on and won six out of the next seven frames to beat Offaly 9-4 and progress to the Shield final facing Kerry A in the final.

In the final, Leitrim were slow off the line and couldn’t get it going through out as they went 6-1 down, the Kingdom were too strong on the day for Leitrim who had a bad rub of luck in the final losing 9-1.

Well done to the B team on reaching the Shield Final, Leitrim B won the C division last year and reaching a Shield final beating Offaly A and Wexford B is definitely progression in the right direction showing we can compete with anyone in the B division on their day.

The Leitrim Over 50 team did themselves proud, in the group stages they had three wins from four beating Cork B, Armagh and Limerick to progress to the Quarter finals of the event where they faced the competitions favourites in my opinion, Meath.

Leitrim showed great fight keeping with the Royal county 3-3. Leitrim began to fall behind and Meath kicked on to win 8-5 in the end. Well done to the Over 50 team big progress on last year.

The Under 23 team had a good weekend going un defeated in the group stages with five wins from five. In the Semi Final Leitrim faced a strong Cork team. Leitrim went 2-1 up in the first session but Cork won the next session 3-0. Leitrim showed character going 4-4 with the rebels. Leitrim fought hard but went out in the decider to Cork.

Unlucky to the team and well done to Lee Mc Sharry who reached the final of the U23 singles event losing to Ben Doyle 7-5 in the final.