Eanna speeds to new personal best

When the best of the county's juveniles were winning medals in Galway last Saturday, Carrick AC's Eanna Madden was breaking new ground with a scintillating performance in Salamanca that smashed his 100m personal best.

The Mohill man clocked an incredibly fast time of 10.55 seconds for the 100m running from lane eight, a time that moves him third on the Irish list for 2019 in the event and moves him into the top 20 All-time Irish list.

After a slow start to his season complicated by recovering from injury last year and completing a two year physiotherapy degree in UCD, Eanna has roared into the season and will be looking for a series of big performances later in the year and perhaps selection for the European Team championships in Norway in early August.

Connacht Team Events & U12 & 13

In Galway last Saturday, Leitrim's future generations of track stars showed there is a bright future with a number of top class performances.

North Leitrim AC's Mark Hazlett was a very busy man, winning gold in the U12 60m Hurdles development event, which unfortunately does not go through to national level. Mark, however, will compete in the All-Irelands after he finished second in the 60m sprint in a time of 8.79 seconds while he jumped 3.76m to take second in the long jump.

Gold also came the way of Carrick AC U10 duo Poppy Doherty and Anna Trench Winston who finished first in the 60m team event. Anna clocked 9.95 for the fourth fastest time of the day while Poppy was very close behind with an excellent 10.05, their combined time of 20.00 winning the event by 0.14.

Leitrim's walking tradition was maintained in style when Luke Fitzmaurice led home North Leitrim AC clubmate Alan O'Beirne while Karen Mulvaney Kelly, competing in the U13 race as a guest, was the first U12 across the line.

Alan went on to finish third in the U13 Shot while Karen was an excellent fourth in the U12 Turbo javelin. Luke also finished fifth and sixth in the U13 Shot and javelin.

Drumshanbo AC also got in among the medals when Daragh McGourty and Conor McGowan finished third in the U9 Team Javelin, Conor threw 10.4om and Darragh 9.44m as their combined total of 19.84m saw them take the bronze medal.

Bronze medals were also won by Carrick AC's Hugh McGovern and Michael O'Grady in the U11 600m. Hugh actually led all finishers home with a superb time of 1.52.55, nearly two seconds clear of the next finisher.

Michael's time of 2.11.34, despite suffering from a bad stitch, meant that Carrick claimed the bronze medal to go with the silver medals the pair had earlier won with teammates Sean Keaney and Caoimhin O'Sullivan in the U11 relay. Their time of 61.70 was bettered only by Craughwell with 61.47.

It meant a pair of silver medals for Carrick relay teams with the U13 boys team of Mark Tansey, Cathal Enright, Declan & Patrick Kennedy had taken the silver by 0.12 of a second ahead of GCH with winners Loughrea a second clear.

It wasn't the only close finish of the day for the Kennedy brothers as Declan claimed silver ahead of Patrick's bronze in an incredibly tight race where the top four finishers were covered by less than half a second.

South Sligo's Francis Donoghue won with 1:43.09 with Declan pipping his brother Patrick by three hundredths of a second with 1,.43.41 to 1.43.44 with East Galway's Enda Keane fourth with 1.43.54 and clubmate Cathal Enright seventh with 1.49.14.

It wasn't the first time the twins were almost inseparable with the pair crossing the line together in the Roscommon Community Games just six days previously, Patrick getting the judge's verdict on that occasion.

There were some other top class individual displays with Sarah Mulvaney Kelly clocking the fastest time in the U11 Girls 600m with 1.59.07 while Clara Doherty ran 1.54.87 to finish seventh overall in the U13 Girls 600m.

North Leitrim's Scott Williams also ran a superb fourth fastest overall in the U10 500m.