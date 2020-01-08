Gallery | Clive Glancy and Ann Wynne first home in Carrick Rowing Club's ‘New Year, New You’ run

Carrick Rowing Club wish to express their gratitude to all the 130 participants that took part in its 'New Year, New You' run and walk last Sunday, January 5.

The run is now in its seventh year and well known for a quick route, great atmosphere and good hospitality as always down at Carrick RC.

In the Men's category Clive Glancy showed he is going into 2020 as fast as ever in a time of 17.02 followed home by fellow Carrick AC member John Keenehan in 2nd with Michael Keane 3rd.

In the Women's event Ann Wynne took the honours in a time of 20.26 followed closely by Deirdre Martin and Suzanne O'Beirne.

For the first Junior 18 runners home the honours went to Scott Williams and Carrick Rowing Club's Noor Stevens.

“Well done to all participants for turning out on a damp morning. We hope you all enjoyed your morning, this kicks off what we are expecting to be another very exciting year down at Carrick Rowing Club,” a club spokesperson told the paper.

He continued “The next few weeks will see training ratchet up a few notches as we all prepare for our next Head of the River at Trafford Rowing Club in Manchester. The Head of the Bridgewater event will take place on Saturday, February 15 with three two mile races available on the day. It is envisaged that our members will take part in at least two races.

“This will be our second annual international trip with numbers going from strength to strength we hope to have a travelling party of approximately 90 club members and parents.”

Pictures courtesy Mark Kelly