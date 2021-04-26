Back on the fairways again - golfers out at Carrick-on-Shannon & Strokestown Golf Clubs with easing of restrictions

The easing of Covid-19 restrictions today (Monday, April 26) was certainly welcomed by the golfing community with eager golfers taking to the course in the early hours of the morning.

With the blazing sunshine, golfers could be forgiven for thinking that God had smiled on them for their return to the golf course and the scene was repeated up and down the country as the long absence from the fairways was finally ended.

In Carrick-on-Shannon Golf Club, among those out on the course early on Monday morning were pairs Carmel Stritch & Dolores Mulvey and Jim Newcombe & Reggie Carroll.

The scenes were repeated at Strokestown Golf Club in Roscommon where the golfers were out early to enjoy their first rounds at the club in over five months as well as the sunshine. Among the golfers were James Carroll, Aaron Madden, Frank Costello, Donal Cox & Martin Kelly.