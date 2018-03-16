Dress to impress this Spring/Summer with V by Very

V by Very offers the latest fashion trends at very affordable prices and their Spring/Summer Collection for 2018 offers everything from cut bows and ruffles to fresh prints, feathered fringing and denim blues.

New Hamptons

Update your wardrobe instantly with pops of bright rainbow colours as seen on dresses, blouses and tailored pieces. Lace,

ruffles and bows add a playful dimension. Pointed court shoes, both high and kitten heel, take centre stage in footwear while

statement earrings complete this eye-catching look.

A New Eden

Another spring inspired trend full of new blooms and pretty details. Think ruffles and lace mixed with fresh prints, feathered

fringing and lace panelling. Key fabrics include denim, lace, boucle and satin.

Bleeker Street

Think an all Americana folk story with a 70s twist! Denim teamed with floral prints, fringed knits and suede jackets or shoes. Key colours include denim blues, mustard yellow and berry tones.



Tex Girl

The highlight of V by Very’s casual wear offering! Feminine paisley prints, denim and embroidery contrast studded detail on

bags and suede boots with hues of orange, cherry red and royal blue throughout.

Utility Chic

Feminine detailing with tie waists, playful ruffles and checks accompany a muted colour palette throughout. A small selection of Tropical prints and subtle embellishments also add a hint of summer to this beautiful collection.

Havana

A high summer fashion look,. this trend’s strong and vivid colour palette includes bold pinks, greens and yellows. Gorgeous

Bardot tops and hot house floral maxis are just some of the key pieces in this popular collection.