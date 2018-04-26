First past the post fashion stakes at the races

Some racegoers start with heels and handbags and then choose their dress. Sporting the right bag and other accessories can separate the serious from the amateurs in race day glamour. Not to mention best dressed competitions. It is a task that requires your full attention, not to mention a hefty helping of research. A multi-tasker it must be.

Not only must your bag be roomy enough to carry all your essentials – cash, keys, phone and lipstick, it also has to look good and reflect your personal fashion style. Not much to ask for, right? A bag might be an essential but that doesn’t mean it needs to be boring. Instead, opt for something understated, stylish and practical. Enter the Shaula clutch from Liberty by Gionni. The perfect size for all your necessities, this bag is made from compact and stylish. There’s a chunky gold zipper and chain strap too, which means you can easily fling it over your shoulder while you’re cheering on your horse. We love this khaki colour as a classic neutral. These vintage style bags from Dice are compact enough for keys, card and tote slip and look race day fabulous.

Your shoes need to be comfortable and catwalk stylish and not necessarily in that order. Also the heel mustn’t be sharp enough that you will sink into the grass. Striking the right balance between style and comfort is key, as is finding a style you can wear long after raceday. The best place to start is to decide on colour. Punchy shades are perfect if you’re looking to make a statement and these stripes from iclothing.ie have you covered. If brights are just not your thing and you’re looking to stick to classics, there’s plenty of stylish choice here, too. Think embellished heels like these jewelled ones, pom-poms and brocade ankle-tie detailing for extra impact. The mustard heels are very like the Manolo Blahnik ones that Carrie Bradshaw wore to her wedding but with block heels for extra comfort. Jewel-toned shades elevate these shoes to occasion wear, but once the races are past, these will look great with jeans, too.

The good news is that the high street has some great accessories that will guarantee your finishing touches will get the right sort of attention. Feminine, stylish, yet practical designs at great prices too.