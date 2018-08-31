Look fab 9 to 5 with iClothing.com

Looking for some Autumn workwear inspriation? Well look no further than iClothing.com and their boutique range that promises to bring a little french fancy to your style.

Tapping in to the heritage trend iClothing.com have made it a whole lot more fabulous by introducing silk-esque style dresses in retro prints that can be teamed with a glossy lip for a little extra pizzazz.

Tailoring has become more paired back with the classical pencil skirt celebrating the waist and cutting back on overstyled clutter. Louche suiting, a classic, is anything but staid by introducing a fiery red blazer and co-ordinating coulotte.

The nod to nostalgia is not ignored with tartan fabrics making a subtle entrance in trouser form with a very continental silhouette, team with a paired back shirt and you’ve definitely got fashion chic.

iClothing.com’s advice on staying relevant this season is to stick to paired back shapes that ground your look and embrace your everyday self.

All looks available from www.iClothing.com