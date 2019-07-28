GALLERY | 2,000 guests creating memories that will last a lifetime as Center Parcs Longford Forest holiday resort opens

2,000 invited guests are enjoying the launch weekend of Center Parcs Longford Forest before the arrival of the first paying guests on Monday, July 29.

Martin Dalby, CEO of Center Parcs Ireland said: “We were thrilled to launch Center Parcs Longford Forest on Friday and declare the resort officially open on Monday.

"It is almost exactly four years since we announced plans to open Center Parcs in Ireland and we are filled with an enormous sense of pride at what has been achieved in such an incredibly short period of time.

"We are sure that the resort will be a huge success amongst Irish families and that it will provide an amazing space for families to enjoy quality time together and create memories that will last a lifetime.”