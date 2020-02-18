It's in the bag! - trends for Spring/Summer 2020

Bags are the fashion item that helps a woman navigate her life every single day and carry the things that matter most to her. It’s a considered purchase often driven by functionality and beauty in equal parts. Before you consider which clothes to invest in, look to the runway first for the Spring/Summer 2020's top handbag trends poised to overtake the high street any day now. There are a number of Irish brands that capture the essence of catwalk trends but for a fraction of the price. The right handbag can transform your wardrobe pieces from standard to fashion forward and on trend. Trends for SS20 are reflected in their new collections from three Irish companies include -

Buckles

It’s all about the details for spring 2020 with statement-making buckles - both front and centre and more subtle. Small, square purses at Proenza Schouler had their minimalist vibe disrupted by a large buckle going across the centre, adding contrast. On velvet bags at Tommy Hilfiger, the oversized buckles gave a structural touch. Finally, statement buckles decorated a whole range of Michael Kors bags, with the straps going over the bag vertically.

Stripes

Stripes may be fashion's most classic print, but it got a refresh in the bags of the new collections. Be it Marc Jacobs' clutches or Fendi's signature square tote shape, there were broad, colourful stripes that decorated many of the styles seen on the runway. Even luxe minimalist Gabriela Hearst adopted a bold, blue-striped pattern. Expect this pattern to be replicated and reinterpreted several times over in the months to come on the high street. The stripy printed bags at Fendi had a bit of a ‘70s vibe, with colourful stripes over a brown suede tote bag. Marc Jacobs striped leather clutches also had a ‘70s feel.

Dreamy florals

Dreamy florals that might otherwise look outdated get a modern update with these pretty purses. Vintage florals were big on the Anna Sui and Brock Collection runways this year, with soft and romantic prints. The floral print on Tory Burch bags was delicate and small for a more romantic take on the trend.

Thick Chains

Chain handles and straps are high-end bag staples, but for the summer 2020 bag trends, they were given a twist, with extra-large chain links. Bottega Veneta showed thick chain bags contrasting with slimline bags. At Mulberry, models came out with thick chain bags and also thick chain belts. The new Chanel 19 bag also had a thick chain handle and strap.