Donegal Based Athleisurewear clothing company “FitPink” launches Summer 2021 Collection

Donegal based clothing company FitPink Athleisure has just launched its new Summer 2021 collection, which includes new high quality athleisure pieces designed to take you from the gym to the sofa to the great outdoors, whilst looking your best and feeling comfortable. Since launching in 2019, FitPink has become one of the best-known Irish athleisure brands earning them over 2000 5 start reviews due to the comfort, quality and fit of the clothing.

The summer 2021 collection sees new additions such as Elevate Leggings added in eye-catching shades designed with brighter days in mind. These pieces will lift your mood and encourage you to get moving in comfort, or lounge around in comfort!

Highlights of the collection include:

Elevate Leggings in Forest Green/Bright Blue €49.95

Seamless Compression Leggings in Azure Blue €49.95

Knot Back Cotton Vest in Lime/White/Baby Blue/Coral/Baby Pink €25

Seamless Compression Shorts in Black €45.00

FitPink Fitness is available to buy online at www.fitpinkfitness.com and is available from a size 6-18.



FITPINK AND PLAN INTERNATIONAL IRELAND:

FitPink are also proud to support Plan International Ireland. Jenni, the company founder, wanted to create a business with a meaningful charitable core, so for every pair of leggings they sell, FitPink donates a percentage of the profits to Plan International Ireland to support girls through their Because I Am A Girl movement. This is a long-term commitment by FitPink and it’s built into their business model. This was of huge importance to Jenni because as a small business she believed in harnessing the power of businesses to make a consistent, meaningful difference to the lives of girls in developing countries. FitPink’s core values are compassion, creativity, and commitment. https://fitpinkfitness.com/ pages/giving-back

ABOUT FITPINK

Founded in 2019 by Donegal mother of four, Jenni Timony, FitPink is about practical and complimentary athleisure wear that fits. Regardless of the activity, being comfortable is one of the company’s non-negotiables with a specially designed range. The products are sweat-absorbent, regular wash proof and secure, so whether you are working out, staying in, meeting a friend for coffee or running that 10K, they meet the mark. The team at FitPink recently scooped a “Business All Star” award for FitPink for Athleisurewear brand of the year 2021.