Iclothing's new looks have you covered for the return to the office!

After a year of working from home we have got quite used to wearing softer waistlines and slippers to meetings. However, as we return to work we can sharpen up our look with the new drop from iclothing.com.

The thought of stepping back into an office feels quite daunting but iclothing.com has you covered. The new looks are still comfortable but the addition of colour and styling.

To help you dress for the office this summer, whether you’re still working from home but easing yourself back into the new normal or commuting to the office, iclothing.com has some easy ways to upgrade your wardrobe. Dresses are definitely preferable to trying to squeeze into our pre-lockdown jeans — and look equally amazing paired with ankle boots, trainers for spring or summer sandals once the weather perks up.

The midi dresses in two tone print hits all the right notes – the drape, shape and fabric are perfect. The midi skirt skirt swishes with every step you take. The tropical print just adds to the romantic feel. The Boss black adds structure to romantic dresses and tops. The navy colour makes it a perennial favourite too. Alternatively, the denim jacket can add a more casual feel.

iClothing.com is Ireland’s largest, Irish owned online retailer. Based in Dublin, there are no overseas taxes and charges.

For more visit Iclothing.com