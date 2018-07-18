Gallery | Annie Cullen says thanks to all who made her 100th Birthday such a wonderful day

On behalf of myself and my family I wish to thank everyone who sent Mass Cards, flowers and gifts to me for my 100th Birthday on Friday June 15.



On Saturday, June 16 Fr Tom Mc Manus P.P. said Mass and afterwards came to a party in the Bush Hotel.



Also a special thanks to my neighbours, friends and relations who called to the house and those who also attended the party.

Thanks to Michael O'Brien for calling and playing my favourite tunes.



I would like to thank Joe and Rosie Dolan for the beautiful meal in The Bush Hotel and Willie Donnellan who took photographs on the day.



Thanks to Francis & Rosaleen for the surprise Champagne and music outside the pub. Also to Carmel, Michael, Pat, Danny and Joe who provided the music in St Brigid’s Chapel and afterwards at the party.



Thank you to Andy Redican for his time and expertise.



To my daughters Mary, Ann, Noeleen and my sons Fintan and Francie a special thank you for their help and support.



Also, so good to have my friend Sr Imelda of the Marist Order there for the celebrations.



I enjoyed the party and we all went home happy. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually please accept this as thanks to all who made my 100th Birthday such a wonderful day that will be remembered by us all.



The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be said for all your intentions.



Yours sincerely,

Annie Cullen

Cornacloy

Drumkeerin

Co. Leitrim