Gallery: Irish ambassador attends celebrations at sponsored party in London

Proud Aughavas native Tony McGovern showed a big heart once again for the local community by sponsoring one of the biggest events for pensioners in London.

Tony is a well known businessman and is not too shy when it comes to looking after the elderly and venerable people who perhaps may just need that helping hand throughout the year.

The annual BIAS Christmas Party was held at The Clayton Crown Hotel in Cricklewood, London in December. Over 260 were in attendance for a fantastic four course dinner followed by a great evening of dancing.

Invited guests were Irish Ambassador to Britain, Adrian O' Neill and his wife Aisling. This event is hugely sponsored by local business man Tony McGovern and his wife Bernadette. Brent Irish Advisory Services (BIAS) run a welfare advice service providing advice and support on entitlements and well being and housing to carers from the Irish community living in Brent.

BIAS run a weekly Thursday Club in Cricklewood Trades Hall from 12.30pm-4pm with bingo, live music tea dance.If you would like to join you're more than welcome to come along or contact Director Mike McGing on 0208 459 6655.