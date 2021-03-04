Gallery - Leitrim perfection in Dromod for first time buyers

New to market this 3 bedroom semi-detached property (circa 126 sq.m.) at No 4 River Meadow, Dromod is situated on a landscaped site and ready for immediate occupation.

The property, which is located in the popular tourist village of Dromod, which benefits from rail and bus services and is in close proximity to the N4, makes this home ideally suited to a first time buyer or those seeking a holiday home.

The property consists of entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, utility and toilet while upstairs is a bathroom and 3 bedrooms (1 en-suite).

Viewing is strictly by appointment only with sole selling agent.

AMV - €149,000.

Features:

-Beside village centre

- Short stroll to all rail, road and bus links

