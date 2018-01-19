St Clare's Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton school notes

Sports Leadership

Twenty seven TY students undertook this three day course facilitated by James McDowell to qualify as Sports Leaders. The award is designed to provide trained, knowledgeable and enthusiastic community based physical activity leaders.

Leaders will be equipped to work in a wide range of locations including local clubs, community groups, workplaces, community centres and sports' clubs. Leaders will also aim to increase participation rates in physical activity in a variety of practical ways including:

1 Encouraging a wide range of people, such as friends, colleagues and contacts to take up active leisure pursuits

2 Applying their knowledge and skills to plan, organise and lead safe, enjoyable activity sessions with small groups and

3 Assisting in the planning, organising and running of community sports days

The intended outcome is that the trainee leader will be competent and confident in taking charge of a group for physical activity sessions. Specifically, the successful leader will be equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to plan organise and lead physical activity sessions within their own group setting. The training courses are organised at local level by Local Sports Partnership.

At the start of the course, trainee leaders should be over 18 years and following the course, the successful leader will be able to:

1 Understand their role as a leader and how they will apply it within their organisation

2 Display an ability to plan and lead a fun physical activity session demonstrating leadership skills such as communication, observation and group management

m Demonstrate an ability to safely lead a group of up to 16 people.



Mentor Programme at St. Clare’s Comprehensive School

With the commencement of the new academic year, the 2017/2018 Mentor group at St. Clare’s Comprehensive was integrating with the in-coming 1st Year students. Selection and training completed, the Mentor group of thirty six Leaving Certificate students, has been working with their specific 1st Year students, helping new students to the school to adjust to a different environment and a new community.

While starting secondary school is an exciting and rewarding time, it yet presents change, and it is in this context that the Leaving Certificate Mentors seek to help our new 1st Year students.

Our Mentor Programme has been running in the school since 1997 and is a well-established feature of school life at St. Clare’s Comprehensive with our Mentor group taking responsibility for various tasks and roles connected with the successful integration of our group of in-coming 1st Year students.

The Mentor group organised a film morning for all first years on Thursday the 21st of December as a whole class bonding activity.



TY Forensic Workshop

On Friday the 8th of December TY’s were treated to a Forensics workshop by science students from IT Sligo. Thank you to Ms McManus for organising this workshop and to Nicole O’Donnell, John Paul Kelly and Ryan Walden who travelled from IT Sligo to give the workshop.



Run A Mile Challenge

Back in November, first and second years took part in the annual Run a Mile Challenge. The event, sponsored by Irish Life health and Athletics Ireland is aimed at encouraging students to get active. The runners were timed and on Tuesday the 19th of December, students were presented with colour coded wristbands. It is a great achievement for all. And a special congratulations to our fastest first year, Tom Hughes, who ran the mile in 5 minutes and 43 seconds.



Active Bodies Active Minds

On Thursday the 20th December the Active Bodies, Active Minds group organised jiving lessons with AC Country Jiving. Each year group availed of an hour’s class and for the last class period over 500 students and teachers bunny hopped in unison in the school gym. A great days fun was had by all and the school would like to thank Colin and Annette from AC Country jiving and look forward to their return next year.



Young Scientist

Congratulations to the four entries under the supervision of Ms McPhelim who represented the school at the National exhibition in The RDS this week. At the time of going to press the results are not out. The students involved in Young Scientist are Ella Sloane, Eabha Maxwell Rankin, Aoife McLoughlin, Rachel McPartlin, all entered in the Biological and Ecological section and Chris Curran entered in the Technology section.

Ella's project is looking at heather heights in bogland in North Leitrim and how it affects the population of the endangered species Red Grouse.

Aoife and Eabha are looking at the local River Bonnet and investigating Algael growth as an indicator of pollution.

Rachel is looking at fracture patients and if there is a correlation with decreased Calcium levels.

Chris has designed an augmented reality app that will enhance subjects like history and science etc by bring them to life with 3D models which will bring the learner inside e.g the Colosseum.