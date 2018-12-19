Multi agency checkpoints held in Manorhamilton and Kinlough

Yesterday, Tuesday, December 18, Gardai in Manorhamilton conducted a number of Multi-Agency Checkpoints alongside Custom Officers in the area of Manorhamilton and Kinlough.

A statement from the Sligo Leitrim Division Gardai following this noted there was a number of detections made for using marked diesel and 'multiple' detections for no insurance.

"These checkpoints allow both agencies to work alongside each other in checking for a large number of various offences. Both An Garda Siochana and Customs Officers made a number of detections at these checkpoints including; - Vehicles utilising marked Diesel Fuel - Multiple incidents of No Insurance," said a spokesperson for the Gardai.

"These Multi-Agency Checkpoints will be ongoing over the Christmas Period."