Gallery | Sean McDermott Boxing Club to host 80th anniversary reunion in 2020
Manorhamilton's oldest sports club, Seán McDermott Boxing Club, which was formed in the North Leitrim town in 1940, will have a reunion event for all its past members next summer to mark the club’s eightieth anniversary.
In order to assist with the planning of the 2020 Seán McDermott Boxing Club reunion event all former members are pleased asked to contact, as soon as possible, either Betty Duignan email – betty.duignan@gmail.com or Jason Clancy email – jasonclancy21@gmail.com.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on