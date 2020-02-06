Gallery: Love Leitrim Pledge4Climate meeting

The Love Leitrim Pledge4Climate meeting was held in the Bee Park Community Centre on Monday night. Róisín Keegan O'Rourke, Manorhamilton whose proposal that Ireland ban the importation of fracked gas and invest solely in renewables was one of the motions adopted at the recent Youth Assembly in Dáil Eireann spoke on the night. The meeting was also attended by Sligo-Leitrim general election candidates.

Photos by James Molloy.