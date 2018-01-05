Mohill's Fittest Family fundraiser raises €1,180 for Carmel Cunningham

Mohill’s Fittest Family fundraiser was one like no other, it was a fun day that allowed all families to take part in events and challenges similar to that of TV Show, Ireland’s Fittest Family.



The fundraiser organised by the Beirne Family in Mohill, managed to raise a whopping €1,180 for Carmel Cunningham and her family. Carmel is currently undergoing cancer treatment.



The committee would like to thank everyone who bought raffle tickets, donated spot prizes and donations and to all those who helped organise the event to make it so much fun. The families and individuals in the fundraiser took on three tasks ranging from an obstacle course with an eight foot wall, cargo nets, straw bales, tyre flips and even meal bag carrying.



The second event was the infamous hanging tough which brought out great craic and enjoyment. This is one of Ireland’s Fittest Family's most popular tasks as it creates great viewing right down to the last finger tips.



The final event was the Jeep pull, similar to he final of Ireland’s Fittest Family which the Beirne family competed in and won only three weeks ago. This was a spectacular event to view and all families and individuals showed great backbone and strength to move the land cruiser 20 meters across Beirne’s Bar carpark.



The winners were as follows: The Burke family from Cavan; the male individual winner was Shane Moran from Mohill; the female individual winner was Mary Leddy from Galway.



The fundraising cheque was presented to Pauline Cunningham, her daughter and her father on behalf of Carmel Cunningham from the Beirne family.