Modern country cottage beside Cloone in County Leitrim

This modern country home on 20 acres at Drumhallagh beside Cloone village offering high speed broadband has been brought onto the market by auctioneer Andy McGovern.

The property can be sold in lots to suit customer demand.

The agent also advises that seldom does such a pristine property come onto the market making it a must see for potential purchasers.

This is a traditional fully refurbished cottage type residence with a modern extension atthe rear and is finished to a very high standard.

It contains three bedrooms, kitchen/dining area, living room, hallway, and bathroom with shower.

features include:

- Close location to Cloone village with footpath and public lighting to the property.

- Oil fired central heating is installed;

- Modern neat storeroom to rear of building;

- Parking;

- Alarm;

- Wired for cable television;

- Wheelchair access.

The house can be purchased with 3 acres, with 10 acres or with 20 acres of land.



For more information contact Andrew McGovern on 0872208227.