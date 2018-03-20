Aughavas marks its first ever St Patrick's Day Parade in style

The close-knit community of Aughavas hosted its first ever parade on St Patrick's Day. The event was organised by Pauline Harte and sponsored by The Dugout Bar Aughavas. The parade was headed by the St Josephs GAA Club with St Josephs Ladies, Leitrim Senior Champions 2017 leading the way. MC was Anthony Brennan and he was joined on the observation stand by local TD, Deputy Martin Kenny. The Aughavas Honda 50 Club also participated and Leitrim Ploughing Association received the award for Best Float.

See also

St Patrick's Day celebrations in Ballinamore

St Patrick's Day celebrations in Drumshanbo