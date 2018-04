Mickey Reilly and Sean Brady are enjoying the sunshine at the Leitrim Ploughing Championships.

Philip and Alisha O'Reilly are pictured with their dog Trixie at the dog show.

Michael Flannagan, Garadice, Deputy Martin Kenny TD and Bernard Casey, Killoe are pictured in Aughavas at the Leitrim Ploughing Championships last Saturday, March 31.

Edel Kiernan, David Brooks and Kian Mimnagh, Carrigallen, pictured at the Ploughing.

Pictured at the Ploughing are James Madden and James Reynolds.

Sisters Chloe and Amy Daly.

Alan Dawson, Ballinamore is pictured with donkey's Beanie and Barney at the Leitrim Ploughing Championships.

Adam Diamantidis, Rían Boland and Leon Diamantidis, all from Gorvagh, pictured at the Leitrim Ploughing Championships.

Brendan Madden and Noel Kiernan, both from Carrigallen, pictured at the Leitrim Ploughing Championships.

A group from Carrigallen and Aughavas, pictured at the Co Leitrim Ploughing Championships (l-r) Grainne Cooke, Anna Tierney, Charlie McCabe, Dermot Tierney, Conor McCabe, Nuala McCabe, Claire Cooke and Matthew McCabe.

Lisa Farrell and her dog Trixie are pictured at the Ploughing Championships in Aughavas last Saturday.

Margaret and Una Cunningham, Rossan are pictured at the Ploughing Championship on Easter Saturday.

James Stewart, Longford, takes a break during the Leitrim Ploughing Championships in Aughavas.

Harriette Stewart, Longford smiles for our photographer during his visit to the Ploughing Championship.

Molly and Johnny McGinty are pictured with their goat at the Leitrim Ploughing Championships.

Mike Oliver, Fenagh, pictured with his Barn Owl.